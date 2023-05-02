Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after buying an additional 142,668 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,841 shares of company stock worth $17,946,183 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

PHM stock opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

