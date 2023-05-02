Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,348 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $61.33 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.25 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.25.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. DA Davidson raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

