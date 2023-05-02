Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.27% of Papa John’s International worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Papa John’s International by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Papa John’s International by 117.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

PZZA stock opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $97.84.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.36%.

Papa John’s International Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.