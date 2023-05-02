Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.01 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GWW opened at $695.96 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $615.61.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

