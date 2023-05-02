Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.24 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $317.74 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

