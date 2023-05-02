Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.50 Million Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of EastGroup Properties worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,353,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,992,000 after buying an additional 257,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 4,503.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after buying an additional 177,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,212,000 after buying an additional 124,567 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 104,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EastGroup Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $163.03 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $188.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.93.
EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.20%.
EastGroup Properties Profile
EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.