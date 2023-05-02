Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.61 Million Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.05% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 109.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $276.00 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 167.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.15.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

