Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,955 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR stock opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,362,494.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,362,494.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading

