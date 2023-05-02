Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,294 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 191.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 48.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED opened at $133.65 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $155.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.90.

Universal Display Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.