Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1,392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 936,245 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $49,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,235,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,686,000 after buying an additional 184,030 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $205.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $234.14.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Further Reading

