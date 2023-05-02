Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 1,358 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Gentex worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 3,112.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2,065.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $493.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.04 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading

