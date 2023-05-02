Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 151,673 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,673 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.20% of TEGNA worth $9,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 81.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TEGNA by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in TEGNA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in TEGNA by 11.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 5.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

TEGNA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.90 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

