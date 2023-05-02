Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases New Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Nexstar Media Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after acquiring an additional 195,832 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 368,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after acquiring an additional 175,602 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,629,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,181,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,637,000 after acquiring an additional 83,233 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $80,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $80,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,116.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have commented on NXST. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $173.57 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $151.01 and a one year high of $217.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.84 and its 200 day moving average is $179.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 18.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Articles

