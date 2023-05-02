Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 308,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OHI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.0 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Shares of OHI stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

