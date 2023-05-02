Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,820 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 110.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,251,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,834,000 after acquiring an additional 658,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,491,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after acquiring an additional 583,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after acquiring an additional 562,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE EIX opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EIX. Mizuho upped their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

