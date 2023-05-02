Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,033 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.8 %

VRSK stock opened at $192.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.34 and its 200 day moving average is $180.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $206.99.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

