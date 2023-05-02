Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 396 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at $13,291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $13,969,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,025,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 54,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $180.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.53 and a 200 day moving average of $150.79.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,650 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

