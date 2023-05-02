Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,279 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,454,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 25,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWN opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 60.21% and a net margin of 45.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

