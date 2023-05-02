Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Regency Centers worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 42.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.34.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 39.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

