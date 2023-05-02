Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,838 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Olin were worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Olin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

OLN opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.87.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

