Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.40.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

