Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.17.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Retractable Technologies (RVP)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.