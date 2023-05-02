Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVPGet Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $5.17.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

