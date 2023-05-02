Reviewing Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) and Its Peers

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating) is one of 718 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bitdeer Technologies Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A N/A -7.96% Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group $333.34 million -$3.92 million -14.13 Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors $1.53 billion $4.49 million -7.27

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bitdeer Technologies Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bitdeer Technologies Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors 114 591 881 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 260.83%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group competitors beat Bitdeer Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

