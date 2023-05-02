Reviewing MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) & Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MiMedx Group and Pulse Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiMedx Group $267.84 million 1.64 -$30.20 million ($0.33) -11.67 Pulse Biosciences $700,000.00 365.70 -$58.51 million ($1.76) -3.87

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MiMedx Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulse Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

56.6% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.8% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MiMedx Group and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiMedx Group -13.14% N/A -20.48% Pulse Biosciences N/A -466.94% -91.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MiMedx Group and Pulse Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pulse Biosciences 0 3 0 0 2.00

MiMedx Group currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.81%. Given MiMedx Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Pulse Biosciences.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Pulse Biosciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. The NPES provides local tumor control and initiates an adaptive immune response with a vaccine-like effect by inducing immunogenic apoptosis of the cells. The company was founded on May 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

