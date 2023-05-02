Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 768 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,930 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,609,000 after acquiring an additional 733,921 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,227,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $757,122,000 after acquiring an additional 693,533 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285,302 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.