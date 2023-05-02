Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Invests $111,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 55,881 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $102.21 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $186.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average of $98.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

