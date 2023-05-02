Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Invests $30,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 253,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,749,000 after buying an additional 35,064 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.59. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

