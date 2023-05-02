Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Invests $31,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $146.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.99.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

