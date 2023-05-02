Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Surevest LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

