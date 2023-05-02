Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 394.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,237,000 after purchasing an additional 886,075 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,067,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,379,000 after purchasing an additional 342,924 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $548.50 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $559.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $552.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $211.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

