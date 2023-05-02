Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 24th

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Richardson Electronics has a payout ratio of 12.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Richardson Electronics to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $221.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.