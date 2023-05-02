Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 24th

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.
Richardson Electronics has a payout ratio of 12.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Richardson Electronics to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.
Richardson Electronics Price Performance
NASDAQ:RELL opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Richardson Electronics has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $221.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.80.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Richardson Electronics
Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.
