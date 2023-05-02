Rimini Street (RMNI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Rimini Street to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Rimini Street has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, analysts expect Rimini Street to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.60 million, a PE ratio of -123.33 and a beta of 0.92. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 7,962 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $38,376.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $3,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,496,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,035,686.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 7,962 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $38,376.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 855,607 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,455. Corporate insiders own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Rimini Street by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Rimini Street by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rimini Street by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rimini Street by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Rimini Street by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

