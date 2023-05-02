RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. RLJ Lodging Trust has set its Q1 guidance at $0.29-0.33 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.29-$0.33 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

RLJ stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 101.21 and a beta of 1.77. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 320.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,054,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $6,225,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.