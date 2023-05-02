Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,677,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,326 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average of $102.94. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $123.46.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 92.51%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

