Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 24,013 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE SEE opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.23. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $68.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

