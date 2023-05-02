Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 3,000 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,182 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in VMware by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of VMware by 24.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in VMware by 8.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.69.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $126.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $132.15. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.45.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

