Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 171,436 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,436 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Amcor Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 68.06%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

