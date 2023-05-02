Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 49,063 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,063 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.77.

Shares of TAP opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -73.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $60.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

