Roku, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roku in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.29). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($5.29) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.89) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Roku Trading Up 0.8 %

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

Shares of ROKU opened at $56.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day moving average is $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.73. Roku has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $110.56.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

