Roku, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Roku in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.31) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.39). The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($5.29) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Roku’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.23) EPS.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Roku Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

ROKU stock opened at $56.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.07. Roku has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $110.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Roku by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729 in the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

