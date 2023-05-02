Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.L) Receives GBX 97.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.L – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 97.83 ($1.22).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RR.L. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.87) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.25) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 64.44 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 239.70 ($2.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -517.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.06.

In other news, insider Angela Strank purchased 9,847 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £12,407.22 ($15,501.27). 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

