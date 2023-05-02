Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.05%. On average, analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 4.8 %

RSI opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $720.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.68. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently commented on RSI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.16.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,354,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $252,502.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,285,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,925,322.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,472.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 356,122 shares of company stock worth $1,310,541. Corporate insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 558.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.