Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Lifted to Buy at Nordea Equity Research

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 177.00 to 173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.83.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.