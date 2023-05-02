Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,747,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,098 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $78,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 195,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 78,788 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 87,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $50.85.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

