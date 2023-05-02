SciPlay (SCPL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.59 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.34%. On average, analysts expect SciPlay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

In related news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $98,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. State of Wyoming lifted its position in SciPlay by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SciPlay by 732.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 312,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SciPlay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 94,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 81,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 19,848 shares in the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

