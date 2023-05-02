Scotiabank Increases Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target to C$18.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mullen Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Mullen Group Price Performance

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. engages in the provision of trucking and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Logistics and Warehousing, Specialized and Industrial Services, and U.S. and International Logistics. The LTL segment provides services in tracking, bar coding, pickup, handling and delivery of small packages, parcels, and pallets of all types of freight.

