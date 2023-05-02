Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Seaboard Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $3,965.48 on Friday. Seaboard has a 1-year low of $3,295.00 and a 1-year high of $4,296.77.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.