SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.50%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

SEAS opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.67.

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,113.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares in the company, valued at $9,199,016.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,113.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,758 shares of company stock worth $3,425,770 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $262,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

