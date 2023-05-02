Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stake Raised by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after acquiring an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,097,000 after buying an additional 80,852 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 16.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,066,000 after buying an additional 366,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,388,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,329,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $156.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.74. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,986,846 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.