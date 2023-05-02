Sempra Energy (SRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Sempra Energy to post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter. Sempra Energy has set its FY23 guidance at $8.60-9.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $8.60-$9.20 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sempra Energy to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $156.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.74.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,600 shares of company stock worth $4,986,846 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 847.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

